John Voss named to House financial panel

John Voss of Cape Girardeau, a freshman lawmaker who took his seat Jan. 4 in the Missouri General Assembly, has won a place on the powerful House Budget Committee, plus he has been named to two slots on appropriations subcommittees overseeing funding for state departments of health, mental health, social services and education.
"I've asked John to take on a prominent role in the budget process because I know he will advocate for responsible spending and (will) fight each and every day to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse," said GOP House Speaker Dean Plocher of suburban St. Louis County.
Voss defeated Democrat Andy Leighton in November to win the District 147 seat after besting fellow Republicans Elaine Edgar and Nate Thomas in last year's primary election.
He is a former Cape Girardeau city councilman.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.