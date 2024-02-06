John Voss named to House financial panel

John Voss of Cape Girardeau, a freshman lawmaker who took his seat Jan. 4 in the Missouri General Assembly, has won a place on the powerful House Budget Committee, plus he has been named to two slots on appropriations subcommittees overseeing funding for state departments of health, mental health, social services and education.

"I've asked John to take on a prominent role in the budget process because I know he will advocate for responsible spending and (will) fight each and every day to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse," said GOP House Speaker Dean Plocher of suburban St. Louis County.