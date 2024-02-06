All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessJanuary 31, 2022
John Schoen named to State Milk Board
John Schoen, manager and president of Schoen Farms, a family farming operation near Oak Ridge, was named Friday to the State Milk Board by Gov. Mike Parson. Schoen Farms has been in business since 1858 and cares for 300 milk cows. Schoen is a member of the board of directors for Prairie Farms and the St. ...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
John Schoen, appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the State Milk Board on Friday, takes care of his cows Dec. 23, 2012, at Schoen Farms, a dairy farm near Oak Ridge.
John Schoen, appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the State Milk Board on Friday, takes care of his cows Dec. 23, 2012, at Schoen Farms, a dairy farm near Oak Ridge.Southeast Missourian file

John Schoen, manager and president of Schoen Farms, a family farming operation near Oak Ridge, was named Friday to the State Milk Board by Gov. Mike Parson.

Schoen Farms has been in business since 1858 and cares for 300 milk cows.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schoen is a member of the board of directors for Prairie Farms and the St. Louis Dairy Council. He is a member of the Missouri Holstein Association, National Holstein Association and the Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau. Schoen also serves as dairy fair superintendent for the SEMO District Fair.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market end of day, Thursday: Wall Street ticks to anot...
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patr...
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at hom...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy