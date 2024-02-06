John Schoen named to State Milk Board

John Schoen, manager and president of Schoen Farms, a family farming operation near Oak Ridge, was named Friday to the State Milk Board by Gov. Mike Parson.
Schoen Farms has been in business since 1858 and cares for 300 milk cows.
Schoen is a member of the board of directors for Prairie Farms and the St. Louis Dairy Council. He is a member of the Missouri Holstein Association, National Holstein Association and the Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau. Schoen also serves as dairy fair superintendent for the SEMO District Fair.
