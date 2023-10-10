All sections
BusinessOctober 10, 2023

John Leibel named to food bank board

John Leibel, community bank president of First Midwest Bank, Sikeston, and a member of Sikeston City Council, has been named to Southeast Missouri Food Bank's board of directors, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 3, news release. The food bank, headquartered in Scott County and with a satellite warehouse in Jackson, feeds an estimated 80,000 people a month in its 16-county service area...

Jeff Long
John Leibel
John Leibel

John Leibel, community bank president of First Midwest Bank, Sikeston, and a member of Sikeston City Council, has been named to Southeast Missouri Food Bank's board of directors, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 3, news release.

The food bank, headquartered in Scott County and with a satellite warehouse in Jackson, feeds an estimated 80,000 people a month in its 16-county service area.

