John Leibel named to food bank board

John Leibel, community bank president of First Midwest Bank, Sikeston, and a member of Sikeston City Council, has been named to Southeast Missouri Food Bank's board of directors, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 3, news release.
The food bank, headquartered in Scott County and with a satellite warehouse in Jackson, feeds an estimated 80,000 people a month in its 16-county service area.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.