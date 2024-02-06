Joey Keys named to hunger panel

Joey Keys, president and CEO of Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston and Jackson, recently was named to Feeding America's Policy Engagement and Advocacy Committee (PEAC).
PEAC is a representative body of Feeding America network members focused on advocacy to provide input on legislative priorities and strategy.
Keys has led the area food bank since 2018.
SEMO Food Bank resources more than 140 hunger relief organizations in 16 Missouri counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.