Jobs report unexpectedly strong last month

U.S. Labor Department reported Friday, Dec. 2, a rosier-than-anticipated jobs report, with 263,000 non-farm positions added to payrolls in November, besting a 200,000 increase predicted by some economic forecasters.
Wages, on an annualized basis, are up over 5.1%, and last month's U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.
Missouri's jobless rate for October, the most recent available, was 2.6%.
Missouri's minimum wage will increase in January to $12 per hour from the current $11.15.
