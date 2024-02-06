All sections
BusinessDecember 5, 2022

Jobs report unexpectedly strong last month

U.S. Labor Department reported Friday, Dec. 2, a rosier-than-anticipated jobs report, with 263,000 non-farm positions added to payrolls in November, besting a 200,000 increase predicted by some economic forecasters. Wages, on an annualized basis, are up over 5.1%, and last month's U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

U.S. Labor Department reported Friday, Dec. 2, a rosier-than-anticipated jobs report, with 263,000 non-farm positions added to payrolls in November, besting a 200,000 increase predicted by some economic forecasters.

Wages, on an annualized basis, are up over 5.1%, and last month's U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

Missouri's jobless rate for October, the most recent available, was 2.6%.

County unemployed rates (October)

  • Cape Girardeau: 2.1%
  • Perry: 1.9%
  • Scott: 2.2%

Missouri's minimum wage will increase in January to $12 per hour from the current $11.15.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

