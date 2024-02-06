Jobs report exceeds forecast

The nation's unemployment rate for June, released Friday, stood at 3.6%, unchanged since March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, 372,000 jobs were added last month in the U.S., a figure that outpaced expectations by nearly 100,000, according to economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

State and local figures lag the national rates with Missouri's May unemployment rate of 3.1% being the latest available.