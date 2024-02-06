The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday 194,000 jobs were added to the workforce in September, well below the 500,000 analysts had forecast -- and the lowest new employment figure since January.
The Washington Post reported the steep one-month decline is at least partly because of the large number of people, primarily women, leaving the labor force.
Additionally, Congress permitted extra unemployment benefits to expire for 6 million Americans last month.
Last month's jobs report for the Show Me State was not available at presstime.
In August, Missouri's seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment was 2,839,400, up by 7,300 from the revised July 2021 figure.
Missouri's unemployment rate in August was 4.0%, below the national rate for every month since February 2020, prior to the pandemic.
September's U.S. jobless rate was 4.8%, falling from 5.2% in August and 5.4% in July.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.