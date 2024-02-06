The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday 194,000 jobs were added to the workforce in September, well below the 500,000 analysts had forecast -- and the lowest new employment figure since January.

The Washington Post reported the steep one-month decline is at least partly because of the large number of people, primarily women, leaving the labor force.

Additionally, Congress permitted extra unemployment benefits to expire for 6 million Americans last month.

Last month's jobs report for the Show Me State was not available at presstime.