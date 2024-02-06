Jobs added, jobless rate drops

U.S. unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point in December to 3.5%, with Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting 223,000 non-farm jobs were added in the last month of 2022.

Wage growth slowed last month and stocks rallied Friday, Jan. 6, on the news since analysts say the slower gain in wages may aid the fight against inflation.

Missouri's jobless rate for November, the most recent month available for study, shows a jobless rate of 2.7%.