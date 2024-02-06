All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 2, 2021

Jobless rates heading up in Southeast Missouri, according to latest state data

Unemployment rates in every Southeast Missouri county increased in June compared to the previous month as high school and college graduates entered the job market and some seasonal workers left their jobs for the summer. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations issued June county-by-county unemployment data last week. According to the state data, Cape County's jobless rate increased for the second straight month in June to 4.2%, from 3.2% in April and 3.7% in May...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Unemployment rates in every Southeast Missouri county increased in June compared to the previous month as high school and college graduates entered the job market and some seasonal workers left their jobs for the summer.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations issued June county-by-county unemployment data last week. According to the state data, Cape County's jobless rate increased for the second straight month in June to 4.2%, from 3.2% in April and 3.7% in May.

However, the number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits filed by Cape County residents fell for the fifth consecutive month. That number, which was 554 in January, dropped to just 204 in June, the lowest number since February 2020, when there were only 139 initial claims filed.

In all three of the Missouri counties adjoining Cape County — Bollinger, Perry and Scott — the June jobless percentages also increased compared to May's rates. Bollinger County's rate went from 3.9% in May to 4.6% in June, the Perry County rate increased from 3.2% in May to 3.5% in June, while the unemployment rate in Scott County rose from 4.0% in May to 4.6% in June.

In other Southeast Missouri counties, the June jobless percentages compared to May's unemployment rates were:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Butler — 5.2%, up from 4.6%.
  • Dunklin — 6.5%, up from 6.0%.
  • Iron — 6.6%, up from 5.5%.
  • Madison — 5.0%, up from 4.3%.
  • Mississippi — 5.6%, up from 4.6%.
  • New Madrid — 5.5%, up from 4.6%.
  • Pemiscot — 8.3%, up from 7.4%.
  • Ripley — 6.3%, up from 5.3%.
  • St. Francois — 5.4%, up from 4.7%.
  • Ste. Genevieve — 3.9%, up from 3.3%.
  • Stoddard — 5.3%, up from 4.4%.
  • Wayne — 5.6%, up from 5.1%.

For the second consecutive month, Mercer County in Northwest Missouri checked in with the lowest unemployment rate in June at 2.7%, although it ticked up slightly from 2.4% in May.

Also for the second straight month, Ray County near Kansas City had the state's highest jobless rate in June at 9.4%, even though it was a half percentage point lower than its May rate of 9.9%.

Missouri's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3%, up a tenth of a percentage point from May's rate of 4.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street rebounds after Hong Kong sto...
BusinessOct. 7
Stock market today: Wall Street slides after Treasury yields...
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy