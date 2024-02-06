All sections
BusinessOctober 25, 2021
Job fair to be held this week at Century Casino
Century Casino Cape Girardeau will host a job fair from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday in its event center. Co-sponsored by River Radio, the following 17 businesses and entities plan to have representatives present to speak about career opportunities: Missouri Department of Corrections, Manpower, Canedy Sign & Graphics, City of Cape Girardeau, McDonald Concrete, SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis Healthcare, Botkin Lumber, Atlas Molded Products, Greenbrier Companies, Express Employment Professionals, Century Casino, Mondi, Lutheran Home, Pizza Inn, NAPA Auto Parts and Havco.. ...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Century Casino Cape Girardeau will host a job fair from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday in its event center.

Co-sponsored by River Radio, the following 17 businesses and entities plan to have representatives present to speak about career opportunities: Missouri Department of Corrections, Manpower, Canedy Sign & Graphics, City of Cape Girardeau, McDonald Concrete, SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis Healthcare, Botkin Lumber, Atlas Molded Products, Greenbrier Companies, Express Employment Professionals, Century Casino, Mondi, Lutheran Home, Pizza Inn, NAPA Auto Parts and Havco.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
