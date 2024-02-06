Job fair has many openings, few applicants for positions

The good news for job seekers attending the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Project C.A.P.E. job fair last week was there were many job openings for them to choose from.

The bad news for potential employers at the job fair was there were only a few dozen job seekers at the event.

Nearly 40 area employers and other organizations participated in the job fair Thursday afternoon at the Shawnee Community Center in Cape Girardeau's Shawnee Park.

That number roughly equaled the total number of attendees looking for jobs at the Project C.A.P.E. job fair. ("C.A.P.E." stands for "Connecting Area Partners for Employment.")

The event was intended to help people, especially the chronically unemployed, find work. It also included an expungement clinic offered through Legal Services of Southern Missouri to help some of the attendees remove certain criminal records and other negative items from their files to make them more "employable."

"We had more than 100 attendees come through the expungement clinic, but I think only about 30 or 40 of them also attended the job fair," said chamber vice president Kim Voelker, who coordinated the event.

She and some of the employers at the job fair said many positions are unfilled, in part, because many people lack a basic work ethic and prefer to live on COVID-19 stimulus payments, at least until they run out.

"A lot of employers are having a difficult time attracting and retaining qualified candidates," said Tiffany Caney, human resources business partner at Unilever in Sikeston, Missouri, as she waited for job seekers to stop by her table at the job fair.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Kim Voelker speaks with a group of local employers and agency representatives about the challenges they face hiring and retaining employees before the Project C.A.P.E. job fair Thursday at Shawnee Community Center in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz

Caney said her company has openings for about two dozen hand packers as well as machine operators and line mechanics.