BusinessJuly 25, 2022

Jill Sanders accepts Saint Francis role

Jill Sanders, MSN, RN, RT(T), a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as director of learning and development. Sanders earned an undergraduate degree in nursing from Southeast and a master's degree in nursing education from Springfield, Missouri's Cox College...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jill Sanders
Jill Sanders

Jill Sanders, MSN, RN, RT(T), a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as director of learning and development.

Sanders earned an undergraduate degree in nursing from Southeast and a master's degree in nursing education from Springfield, Missouri's Cox College.

She is working on obtaining a doctorate in nursing leadership from University of Missouri-Columbia.

