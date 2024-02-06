Jill Sanders accepts Saint Francis role

Jill Sanders, MSN, RN, RT(T), a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as director of learning and development.
Sanders earned an undergraduate degree in nursing from Southeast and a master's degree in nursing education from Springfield, Missouri's Cox College.
She is working on obtaining a doctorate in nursing leadership from University of Missouri-Columbia.
