Jill LeGrand takes role in Saint Francis NICU

Jill LeGrand, RN, has been named patient care manager of the Level III neonatal intensive care unit for Saint Francis Healthcare.
LeGrand, with 15 years NICU experience, began her career at Saint Francis in 2015, and has now returned to the Cape Girardeau-based hospital system.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.