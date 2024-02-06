Jerry Winberry hired as next Thomas W. Kelly High School principal

Winberry began his educational career in the Sikeston School District in 2006 as a special education teacher. He joined the New Madrid County School District in 2008 at Lilbourn Elementary, where he spent eight years as a special education teacher. He became the instructional technology coordinator for the district in 2016 before taking over as the dean of student activities/athletic director in 2018. He accepted the Kelly High School principal position this month and will join the Scott County district in the fall.

During his career, he has had the opportunity to work as both an assistant and head wrestling coach for the programs at Sikeston High School, Notre Dame Regional High School and New Madrid County Central. Collectively, he has 17 years of coaching experience. He was an intern with the United States National Men's Wrestling Team in 2011 in Istanbul, Turkey, for the World Wrestling Championships. The Southeast Missouri Conference named him the Wrestling Special Mention Coach of the Year in 2019-2020 and the Missouri Wrestling Association 2023 Class 1, District 1 Coach of the Year.

"Mr. Winberry is knowledgeable about current issues in education," one committee member said. "He is ready to lead, but also ready to listen. Our high school will thrive under his leadership."

Winberry's educational and coaching experiences have afforded him the opportunity to collaborate with a diverse group of individuals, Kolwyck said in the news release. Winberry's background has led him to develop an educational philosophy based on the idea that all students can learn when given a positive and supportive environment centered on the needs of each student. Winberry's goal is that all students graduate high school with a sense of purpose, confident the material presented during their educational career has prepared them for life, Kolwyck said.

"Mr. Winberry is focused on creating a learning environment that is centered on students," Kolwyck said. "The teacher hiring committee did an excellent job during the hiring process. They selected great candidates for the Board to consider. I believe Thomas W. Kelly and Hawk Nation have a bright future."