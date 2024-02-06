Jennifer Rippon accepts role at Saint Francis

Jennifer L. Rippon, DO, has accepted an intensivist role at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Rippon is a graduate of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania, followed by her residency in internal medicine at David Grant United States Air Force Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, and a pulmonary disease, critical care medicine and sleep medicine fellowship at San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Rippon is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is also board certified in pulmonary disease, critical care medicine and sleep medicine subspecialties.
