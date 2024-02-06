Jennifer Masters promoted by Saint Francis Healthcare

Jennifer Masters, RN, BSN, has been named patient care manager of the progressive care unit and centralized telemetry by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Masters received her nursing education through Southeast Missouri State University.
A former charge nurse on the COVID Care Unit, Masters has been with Saint Francis since 2015.
