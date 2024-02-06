Jenkins joins Saint Francis

Amanda Jenkins last month accepted the role of director of Enterprise Project Management with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Jenkins received her undergraduate degree from Columbia Southern University.
Jenkins joins the hospital system from St. Louis's Mercy Health Ministry.
