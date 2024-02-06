Jen Berti to leave Jackson chamber, city roles

Jen Berti will resign this summer as vice president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and retail director for the City of Jackson, Mayor Dwain Hahs has announced.
Earlier this month, Hahs told city aldermen Berti, who is relocating with her family out-of-state, has been "very successful" in her role, noting a job description has been formulated to seek Berti's replacement.
"Jen has done a great job overseeing membership and retail development. In addition, our women's network has grown every year and is our strongest committee in the chamber," said Brian Gerau, president and CEO of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
