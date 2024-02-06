If you ask fourth graders what they want to be when they grow up, you’ll likely hear answers such as “fireman” or “astronaut” and occasionally “professional basketball player.”

But after taking part in a career exploration program last week, fourth-grade students at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau might tell you they want to be a real estate agent, city planner, professional photographer or software developer.

Thanks to the support of First State Community Bank and more than a dozen Cape Girardeau employers, about 50 Jefferson Elementary students had an opportunity to spend part of Friday morning learning about different occupations by spending an hour “on the job” at different businesses.

The students were matched with various employers on the basis of interest surveys they filled out in the spring.

Caelyn Medley, for instance, indicated an interest in health sciences and computer technology. She was one of a half-dozen students who shadowed employees at Codefi.

Cape Girardeau City Clerk Gayle Conrad, left, and Cape Girardeau City Council member Stacy Kinder meet with Jefferson Elementary School students, from left, Ebay James, Martez Aide and Hiei Roberts on Friday in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers. JAY WOLZ

“I find this interesting because I want to be a neurosurgeon,” Medley said as she shadowed Codefi co-founder Heather Holdman.

A few blocks away, students Iona Avery, Amani Gilyard and Ka’mauria Taylor learned about retailing and interior design from Jerra Hutson and Whitney Reed of Atelier Boutique and Art Van Furniture, respectively.

“All three of the girls talked with us about how important math is,” Reed said. “They know it will be important no matter what business they’re in.”