Jefferson County lawmaker wants to cut tax on used cars

Used cars in Missouri are annually assessed at one-third of their market value by the state Department of Revenue.
A bill introduced by state Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R-Festus) would reduce the rate to 5% for non-commercial motor vehicles at least 10 years old.
Buchheit-Courtway told the Downsizing State Government Committee her legislation "is one adjustment we can make to lower a tax which will benefit many of our citizens."
No one spoke against the bill during a hearing Wednesday in Jefferson City.
If the GOP lawmaker's bill is enacted into law, the personal property tax cut would take effect with payments due Dec. 31.
In the fiscal note attached to House Bill 2164, the bill would cut the annual tax per car for a qualified automobile by $69 — from $81 to $12.
DOR reports more than 3.6 million state-registered vehicles are at least a decade old.
