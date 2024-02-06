Jefferson County lawmaker wants to cut tax on used cars

Used cars in Missouri are annually assessed at one-third of their market value by the state Department of Revenue.

A bill introduced by state Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R-Festus) would reduce the rate to 5% for non-commercial motor vehicles at least 10 years old.

Buchheit-Courtway told the Downsizing State Government Committee her legislation "is one adjustment we can make to lower a tax which will benefit many of our citizens."

No one spoke against the bill during a hearing Wednesday in Jefferson City.