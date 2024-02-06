Jeff Spray joins Spencer Fane

Jeff Spray has joined the Cape Girardeau office of Spencer Fane LLP law office in litigation and dispute resolution.
Spray, who completed his undergraduate work and earned his law degree from University of Missouri, has worked in the office of general counsel for the state Department of Revenue.
According to a statement, Spray has practiced law in Southeast Missouri for 20 years.
