BusinessSeptember 18, 2023

Jason Wagganer named fellow at American Kinesiology Association

Jason Wagganer, professor and chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Allied Health, Kinesiology and Sport Sciences Department, has been named a leadership institute fellow for the class of 2024 by American Kinesiology Association (AKA)...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jason Wagganer
Jason Wagganer

Jason Wagganer, professor and chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Allied Health, Kinesiology and Sport Sciences Department, has been named a leadership institute fellow for the class of 2024 by American Kinesiology Association (AKA).

In a news release, AKA said 11 kinesiology leaders from across the U.S. are chosen annually to be fellows in the yearlong program.

Kinesiologists study the acquisition of motor skills, the mechanical aspects of movement and the body's responses to physical activity.

