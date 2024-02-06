Jason Smith lauds Roe rejection; Andy Leighton decries it

Jason Smith, Southeast Missouri's GOP congressman since 2013, issued the following statement Friday afternoon after U.S. Supreme Court action in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, effectively rejecting the high court's own 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

"Today marks an historic moment in the decades-long fight to protect the unborn," Smith said in an email provided to the Southeast Missourian. "The Court's decision makes clear that the Constitution gives state legislatures — not unelected judges — the freedom to answer the question of when life begins."

Andy Leighton

Andy Leighton, a candidate for District 147 in the state House, is the presumptive Democratic nominee for the seat left vacant by Republican Wayne Wallingford, when the latter became state director of revenue in December.

In November, it is expected Leighton will face one of three Republicans vying in the August primary: Nate Thomas, Elaine Edgar and John Voss.