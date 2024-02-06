Jason Smith assails new student forgiveness plan

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is condemning the Biden administration's plan announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, to cancel $9 billion in student debt for 125,000 borrowers.

The move comes as the pause of loan repayment by U.S. Department of Education ended Oct. 1 for 28 million American students.

"President (Joe) Biden's billion-dollar forgiveness scheme isn't just unconstitutional, it's an immoral transfer of wealth from the working class to the wealthy," wrote Smith in an email Friday, Oct. 6, to the Southeast Missourian.

Smith, who has represented Missouri's 8th Congressional District since 2013 and is current chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, elaborated.