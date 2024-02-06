Jason Merritt assumes hospital managerial role

Jason Merritt, RN, has been promoted to manager of the emergency department by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Merritt, who earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Southeast Missouri State University, began working at Saint Francis in 2015.
