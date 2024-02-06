Jason Bandermann named CEO at Cape Urology

Jason Bandermann, MBA, has been named chief executive officer of Cape Girardeau Urology Associates, in what CGUA called a newly created role.
A Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Bandermann earned a Masters of Business Administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.
In a news release, CGUA said Bandermann has 17 years of business management experience with 15 of those years specifically in health care.
