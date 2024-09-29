Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index tumbled nearly 5% early Monday after the country’s ruling Liberal Democrats chose Shigeru Ishiba, a former defense minister, as the next prime minister.

Ishiba is due Tuesday to succeed current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who resigned as his popularity rating sank. After winning the party’s vote on Friday, Ishiba said he would mostly continue with Kishida’s approach to trying to revive Japan’s sluggish economic growth.

Markets viewed Ishiba's top rival, Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, as a more investor friendly option, analysts said.

The Nikkei was trading down 4.4% at 38,062.06 about an hour after the markets opened.