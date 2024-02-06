January Cape Girardeau County tax funds show mixed results

Year-to-year comparisons of four Cape Girardeau County tax fund accounts show a mixed bag of results for the first month of 2023.
According to state Department of Revenue figures, Cape Girardeau County saw double-digit increases in general revenue, Proposition One and Law Enforcement/Public Safety funds, while a double-digit decline was witnessed compared to January 2022 in use-tax receipts.
