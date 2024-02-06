All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 17, 2023

January Cape Girardeau County tax funds show mixed results

Year-to-year comparisons of four Cape Girardeau County tax fund accounts show a mixed bag of results for the first month of 2023. According to state Department of Revenue figures, Cape Girardeau County saw double-digit increases in general revenue, Proposition One and Law Enforcement/Public Safety funds, while a double-digit decline was witnessed compared to January 2022 in use-tax receipts...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Year-to-year comparisons of four Cape Girardeau County tax fund accounts show a mixed bag of results for the first month of 2023.

According to state Department of Revenue figures, Cape Girardeau County saw double-digit increases in general revenue, Proposition One and Law Enforcement/Public Safety funds, while a double-digit decline was witnessed compared to January 2022 in use-tax receipts.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funds

  • General revenue: $800,859.23 was received in January 2023, up 17.3% from the same month a year earlier.
  • Proposition One: $800,859.34, up an identical 17.3% from January 2022. This tax was OK'd in an August 2006 plebiscite to provide the county with road and bridge improvement monies.
  • Law Enforcement/Public Safety: $800,425.79, up 18.3% from last January, designed to aid the county sheriff's office in hiring and retaining staff, upgrade departmental equipment and underwrite jail operations. This levy is the most recent fiscal referendum OK'd by county voters, winning approval in June 2020.
  • Use tax: $199,143.15, a levy on out-of-state and online activity, is down 16.2% from January 2022's $237,647.04, perhaps a further indication of strengthening sales at bricks-and-mortar retail outlets. This tax, narrowly approved by county voters in April 2015, is restricted to the current county courthouse in Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 25
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
BusinessNov. 22
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
BusinessNov. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
BusinessNov. 22
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy