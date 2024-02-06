Janna Clifton named to Jackson Chamber

Janna Clifton has been named retail and membership director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, effective Monday, Dec. 4.
Clifton succeeds Shelly Kaiser in the role. Kaiser became membership engagement specialist for Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 18.
Clifton leaves Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization to join the chamber. She has been UJRO executive director since January 2021.
