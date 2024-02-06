Janell Martin joins hospital team

Janell Martin, MSN, RN-CRNA, has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
Martin, who has 30 years of anesthesia experience, comes to Cape Girardeau from Hannibal Regional Hospital.
