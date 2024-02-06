All sections
BusinessFebruary 21, 2023
Jane Wernsman reappointed to head Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center
Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, was reappointed Thursday, Feb. 16, for another year as county health officer by the three-member County Commission. Wernsman, who has been held the health officer role since October 2012, told commissioners her department is working on the 2023 Community Health Assessment and noted plans to renovate the health center's front lobby at 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, speaks Thursday, Feb. 16, to the County Commission in Jackson. Wernsman was reappointed as county health officer -- a role she has held since 2012. From left, Commissioner Paul Koeper, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, Wernsman and County Collector Barbara Gholson.
Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, speaks Thursday, Feb. 16, to the County Commission in Jackson. Wernsman was reappointed as county health officer -- a role she has held since 2012. From left, Commissioner Paul Koeper, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, Wernsman and County Collector Barbara Gholson.

Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, was reappointed Thursday, Feb. 16, for another year as county health officer by the three-member County Commission.

Wernsman, who has been held the health officer role since October 2012, told commissioners her department is working on the 2023 Community Health Assessment and noted plans to renovate the health center's front lobby at 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.

Business
