November 14, 2022
Jamie Burger joins Missouri House leadership
State House GOP representative Jamie Burger of Benton (D-148) was elected Wednesday, Nov. 9, as assistant majority floor leader by his colleagues in Jefferson City, Missouri. Burger, who has served in the General Assembly since 2021, was tapped for the post one day after Missourians elected 111 Republicans to the House — including incoming freshman John Voss of Cape Girardeau (D-147)...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Jamie Burger

State House GOP representative Jamie Burger of Benton (D-148) was elected Wednesday, Nov. 9, as assistant majority floor leader by his colleagues in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Burger, who has served in the General Assembly since 2021, was tapped for the post one day after Missourians elected 111 Republicans to the House — including incoming freshman John Voss of Cape Girardeau (D-147).

According to a news release, the assistant majority floor leader is the No. 4 leadership position in the state legislature's lower chamber, and Burger will help coordinate the legislative calendar to determine which bills make it to the floor for debate.

Because of redistricting, Burger's district — beginning in January — will include all of Scott County.

Burger, before his election to state office, served as a Scott County commissioner.

Wysiwyg image
Hardy Billington

Also from Southeast Missouri, Rep. Hardy Billington, District 152 Republican from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was elected Wednesday as House Majority Whip.

Business
