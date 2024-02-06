Jamie Burger joins Missouri House leadership

State House GOP representative Jamie Burger of Benton (D-148) was elected Wednesday, Nov. 9, as assistant majority floor leader by his colleagues in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Burger, who has served in the General Assembly since 2021, was tapped for the post one day after Missourians elected 111 Republicans to the House — including incoming freshman John Voss of Cape Girardeau (D-147).

According to a news release, the assistant majority floor leader is the No. 4 leadership position in the state legislature's lower chamber, and Burger will help coordinate the legislative calendar to determine which bills make it to the floor for debate.

Because of redistricting, Burger's district — beginning in January — will include all of Scott County.