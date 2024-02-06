James Limbaugh assumes expanded Montgomery Bank role

James P. Limbaugh, Montgomery Bank executive vice president and Cape Girardeau regional president, is now serving as president of the bank's Sikeston, Missouri, region as well, announced bank CEO Kenneth A. Witbrodt Jr.
"Jim is a respected and very gifted leader and I am highly confident that this structure will work well," said Witbrodt, adding the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston regions are not merging.
Jeff Sutton, Limbaugh's predecessor in Montgomery's Sikeston region, resigned Dec. 13 after 27 years of service.
