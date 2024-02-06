Jacob Wolpers joins Saint Francis

Jacob Wolpers, DNP, CRNA, has joined Saint Francis Healthcare as a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
Wolpers, who joins the Cape Girardeau-based hospital system from Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale, has earned degrees from Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College and from Webster University.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.