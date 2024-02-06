Jackson's Mike Rushing named to Soap Box Derby HoF

Mike Rushing, founder of Rushing Marine Service LLC in Jackson, will be inducted July 23 into the International Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame in Akron, Ohio.

Rushing, 79, has been active in Cape Girardeau Rotary Club's Soap Box Derby program since the service club re-established it in 2000.

According to a news release, Rushing "has promoted interest in racing, recruited new participants, educated youngsters on car constructions and driving skills, trained dozens of local volunteers and served as race director."