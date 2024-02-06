Jackson's Mike Rushing named to Soap Box Derby HoF

Mike Rushing, founder of Rushing Marine Service LLC in Jackson, will be inducted July 23 into the International Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame in Akron, Ohio.
Rushing, 79, has been active in Cape Girardeau Rotary Club's Soap Box Derby program since the service club re-established it in 2000.
According to a news release, Rushing "has promoted interest in racing, recruited new participants, educated youngsters on car constructions and driving skills, trained dozens of local volunteers and served as race director."
In addition, the release said Rushing financially supported local families by purchasing car kits, parts, tools and helmets.
Rushing began volunteering in the run-out area at the All-American championships in Akron in 2004 and is a member of All-American's racing commission.
Rushing is one of three 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, bringing to 83 the number of honorees over the past 25 years, according to Mark Gerberich, president and CEO of International Soap Box Derby.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.