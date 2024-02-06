Jackson's JAMS wins award

Jackson Audio Music Supply (JAMS) has been named a 2022 winner of the Knot Best of Weddings, a wedding industry recognition.
The accolade, according to a news release, comes from reviews by wedded couples, their families and wedding guests.
According to The Knot organization, 5% of wedding professionals received the honor.
