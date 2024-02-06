Jackson's Gerau named to state panel leadership

Brian Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, has been appointed vice chair of Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority.
Gerau is one of seven authority commissioners named by Gov. Mike Parson.
The panel's role is to make capital available to Missouri farmers, particularly independent producers, agribusinesses and small businesses through grants, loans and tax credits.
More information is available at www.agriculture.mo.gov/abd/financial/masbda/.
