Jackson's Dents Make Cents eyeing Scott City store

Dents Make Cents, 1227 Old Cape Road in Jackson, announced July 12 via Facebook it is eyeing a location in Scott City, which hasn't had a grocery since Bob's Foodliner closed nearly a year ago.
"This isn't a 'sale' post, but we are getting our feelers out for putting a store in Scott City," read the store's July 12 Facebook post.
Dents Make Cents, located just off East Jackson and Shawnee boulevards and a fixture in Jackson for 28 years, self-identifies as a "surplus" grocery store, dealing in overstock and slightly damaged food products at discounted prices.
