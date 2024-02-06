All sections
BusinessJuly 31, 2023

Jackson's Dents Make Cents eyeing Scott City store

Dents Make Cents, 1227 Old Cape Road in Jackson, announced July 12 via Facebook it is eyeing a location in Scott City, which hasn't had a grocery since Bob's Foodliner closed nearly a year ago. "This isn't a 'sale' post, but we are getting our feelers out for putting a store in Scott City," read the store's July 12 Facebook post...

Dents Make Cents, a surplus grocery store in Jackson, is at 1227 Old Cape Road. Store ownership said via social media it is considering opening an outlet in Scott City.
Dents Make Cents, a surplus grocery store in Jackson, is at 1227 Old Cape Road. Store ownership said via social media it is considering opening an outlet in Scott City.Jeff Long

Dents Make Cents, 1227 Old Cape Road in Jackson, announced July 12 via Facebook it is eyeing a location in Scott City, which hasn't had a grocery since Bob's Foodliner closed nearly a year ago.

"This isn't a 'sale' post, but we are getting our feelers out for putting a store in Scott City," read the store's July 12 Facebook post.

Dents Make Cents, located just off East Jackson and Shawnee boulevards and a fixture in Jackson for 28 years, self-identifies as a "surplus" grocery store, dealing in overstock and slightly damaged food products at discounted prices.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

