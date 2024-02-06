Jackson's Brian Gerau assumes presidency of chamber organization

Brian Gerau, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, has been named board president of the board for the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri (CCEM).
According to a release from the Jackson Chamber, CCEM's mission is "through training, education and a strong network of peers, CCEM provides Chamber executives and associations with the resources needed to operate successful chambers and promote the vitality of their communities."
"To be selected to lead this statewide chamber leadership organization (and) be surrounded by so many dedicated community leaders is quite an honor," Gerau said Friday.
John Mehner, retiring president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was CCEM president in 1997-1998.
