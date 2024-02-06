Jackson's Brian Gerau appointed to Missouri Chamber Board

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Brian Gerau has announced his recent appointment to the board of directors of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The state chamber's mission is to be the premier advocate for the Missouri employers in the General Assembly.
Additionally, Laura Coalter-Parker of Coalter Insurance — with offices in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville — was among 26 graduates of the chamber's 2021 Leadership Missouri class, recognized Dec. 9.
