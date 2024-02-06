Jacksonopoly board game sells out

Jacksonopoly, modeled on the legendary Hasbro Toy Company-produced Monopoly board game and featuring well-known civic locations in Jackson, has sold out at Jackson Walmart, with numerous shoppers reported to have purchased multiple copies at once.

Several employees of the store confirmed Friday more than 300 copies of the game were received last week and promoted by the store at $19.98 each in an "end cap," the retail industry's term for a display found at the end of an aisle.

The Southeast Missourian has learned the complete Jacksonopoly allotment sold in two days, with the store expecting to receive another shipment but with no arrival date announced.

Jackson Walmart reportedly had hoped to receive the original shipment in time for the Christmas shopping season.

Jacksonopoly, at presstime, was not available for sale on either www.walmart.com or www.amazon.com.