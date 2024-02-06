All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessFebruary 22, 2022

Jacksonopoly board game sells out

Jacksonopoly, modeled on the legendary Hasbro Toy Company-produced Monopoly board game and featuring well-known civic locations in Jackson, has sold out at Jackson Walmart, with numerous shoppers reported to have purchased multiple copies at once...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
More than 300 copies of the Jacksonopoly board game sold out last week at Walmart in Jackson. Representatives of the store said it expected to receive another shipment, but did not have an arrival date.
More than 300 copies of the Jacksonopoly board game sold out last week at Walmart in Jackson. Representatives of the store said it expected to receive another shipment, but did not have an arrival date.Submitted

Jacksonopoly, modeled on the legendary Hasbro Toy Company-produced Monopoly board game and featuring well-known civic locations in Jackson, has sold out at Jackson Walmart, with numerous shoppers reported to have purchased multiple copies at once.

Several employees of the store confirmed Friday more than 300 copies of the game were received last week and promoted by the store at $19.98 each in an "end cap," the retail industry's term for a display found at the end of an aisle.

The Southeast Missourian has learned the complete Jacksonopoly allotment sold in two days, with the store expecting to receive another shipment but with no arrival date announced.

Jackson Walmart reportedly had hoped to receive the original shipment in time for the Christmas shopping season.

Jacksonopoly, at presstime, was not available for sale on either www.walmart.com or www.amazon.com.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Featured on the game board as properties for sale — and what follows is not a complete list — are: Jackson Civic Center, Jackson High School, "The Pit" (Jackson HS's football stadium), Whitey Herzog Stadium, Lazy L Safari Park, Hickory House Restaurant, Cruisin' Uptown Jackson and Brookside Park.

Buyers should be advised there is at least one other Jacksonopoly game available for sale, modeled on Jackson, Kentucky.

Jacksonopoly is manufactured by Cincinnati, Ohio-based Late in the Sky Production Company, whose website said it began making specialty board games in 1984.

Monopoly was created in 1935 by Parker Brothers and is named after the economic concept of monopoly -- the domination of a market by a single entity.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes...
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestr...
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy