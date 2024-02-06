Jacksonopoly board game sells out

Jacksonopoly, modeled on the legendary Hasbro Toy Company-produced Monopoly board game and featuring well-known civic locations in Jackson, has sold out at Jackson Walmart, with numerous shoppers reported to have purchased multiple copies at once.
Several employees of the store confirmed Friday more than 300 copies of the game were received last week and promoted by the store at $19.98 each in an "end cap," the retail industry's term for a display found at the end of an aisle.
The Southeast Missourian has learned the complete Jacksonopoly allotment sold in two days, with the store expecting to receive another shipment but with no arrival date announced.
Jackson Walmart reportedly had hoped to receive the original shipment in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Jacksonopoly, at presstime, was not available for sale on either www.walmart.com or www.amazon.com.
Featured on the game board as properties for sale — and what follows is not a complete list — are: Jackson Civic Center, Jackson High School, "The Pit" (Jackson HS's football stadium), Whitey Herzog Stadium, Lazy L Safari Park, Hickory House Restaurant, Cruisin' Uptown Jackson and Brookside Park.
Buyers should be advised there is at least one other Jacksonopoly game available for sale, modeled on Jackson, Kentucky.
Jacksonopoly is manufactured by Cincinnati, Ohio-based Late in the Sky Production Company, whose website said it began making specialty board games in 1984.
Monopoly was created in 1935 by Parker Brothers and is named after the economic concept of monopoly -- the domination of a market by a single entity.
