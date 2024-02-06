Jackson Walmart store celebrates grand reopening

Walmart customers in Jackson have a remodeled store to look forward to. The Walmart Supercenter at 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. celebrated its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3.
The event featured an official ribbon-cutting with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce as well as refreshments, food trucks and appearances from local first responders and school district officials.
New details to the building include additional self-checkouts, remodeled restrooms, new flooring and lighting and a refreshed pharmacy and vision center.
"Everything feels fresh and new following the remodel here at Jackson Walmart Supercenter. We're excited for the community to experience new life that has been breathed into the store," store manager Jesse Bachmann said in a news release.
Bachmann also presented grant checks to local not-for-profits, including $5,000 to the Jackson School District and $1,700 to Wreaths Across America.
The Jackson location was, according to the news release, one of 117 Walmart stores across 30 states to hold re-opening ceremonies Friday. This marks the largest concurrent reopening celebration in the company's history.
The Cape Girardeau Walmart store at 3439 William St. celebrated its own grand reopening Oct. 27.
