All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 6, 2023

Jackson Walmart store celebrates grand reopening

Walmart customers in Jackson have a remodeled store to look forward to. The Walmart Supercenter at 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. celebrated its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. The event featured an official ribbon-cutting with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce as well as refreshments, food trucks and appearances from local first responders and school district officials...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Workers at Walmart Supercenter celebrate its grand reopening Friday, Nov. 3, in Jackson. The store received upgrades including more self-checkouts and remodeled restrooms.
Workers at Walmart Supercenter celebrate its grand reopening Friday, Nov. 3, in Jackson. The store received upgrades including more self-checkouts and remodeled restrooms.Courtesy of Merisa Ashbaugh

Walmart customers in Jackson have a remodeled store to look forward to. The Walmart Supercenter at 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. celebrated its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

The event featured an official ribbon-cutting with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce as well as refreshments, food trucks and appearances from local first responders and school district officials.

New details to the building include additional self-checkouts, remodeled restrooms, new flooring and lighting and a refreshed pharmacy and vision center.

"Everything feels fresh and new following the remodel here at Jackson Walmart Supercenter. We're excited for the community to experience new life that has been breathed into the store," store manager Jesse Bachmann said in a news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bachmann also presented grant checks to local not-for-profits, including $5,000 to the Jackson School District and $1,700 to Wreaths Across America.

The Jackson location was, according to the news release, one of 117 Walmart stores across 30 states to hold re-opening ceremonies Friday. This marks the largest concurrent reopening celebration in the company's history.

The Cape Girardeau Walmart store at 3439 William St. celebrated its own grand reopening Oct. 27.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy