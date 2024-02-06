Jackson Walmart store celebrates grand reopening

Walmart customers in Jackson have a remodeled store to look forward to. The Walmart Supercenter at 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. celebrated its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

The event featured an official ribbon-cutting with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce as well as refreshments, food trucks and appearances from local first responders and school district officials.

New details to the building include additional self-checkouts, remodeled restrooms, new flooring and lighting and a refreshed pharmacy and vision center.

"Everything feels fresh and new following the remodel here at Jackson Walmart Supercenter. We're excited for the community to experience new life that has been breathed into the store," store manager Jesse Bachmann said in a news release.