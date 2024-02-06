Jackson used car dealer on inflation's impact

The cost of used cars and trucks has gone up 26.4% since October 2020, according to the most recent consumer price index (CPI) released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Kody Newkirk, owner of Car Smart used vehicle outlets in Jackson and Farmington, Missouri, said Friday the global shortage of semiconductor chips for new cars is a primary driver of the price spike.

"These (new) vehicles can't run without the chips (and) there are thousands and thousands of new cars on hundreds and hundreds of acres that can't by shipped out because keys can't be produced for them," said Newkirk, who opened Jackson's Car Smart in 2013. "It's a massive problem."

Rising prices on new vehicles have pushed many consumers toward used cars, making them scarcer and more expensive as well, analysts say. In other words, it's a seller's market.

Microchips

Almost every auto manufacturer has faced production delays and temporary shutdowns as they wait for the chips they need to finish building cars on the assembly line, according to Consumer Reports magazine.

Toyota, to cite but one example, said it built 60,000 fewer vehicles last month than originally planned.

Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Guidehouse Insights, which tracks the automotive industry, told the Detroit Free Press every car has at least two or three dozen microchips, which control everything from infotainment screens to fuel management and stability control.

Luxury vehicles and cars with high-tech equipment such as advanced safety systems and driver assistance features may have 100 or more processors onboard, he added.

COVID-19

The pandemic, according to Consumer Reports' October issue, is the main cause of the chip shortage. When automakers shut down factories last year — both to keep workers safe and to confront a steep drop in demand for new cars — they canceled orders for semiconductors.