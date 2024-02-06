Jackson sports card store brings fans, family together

Tony Baliva collected his first baseball card when he was 5 years old. That one card started a passion spanning decades and generations.

Now, that passion has led him to open his own sports card store in Jackson.

On Jan. 2, Baliva opened 573 Card Vault at 1204 E. Jackson Blvd. It's situated within the same building as Jackson Gun & Coin, a business he manages.

The store primarily sells basketball, baseball and football cards, card sleeves and a selection of other sports merchandise.

Baliva is open to including other cards if the demand is there.

"I want to make sure that we have something everyone wants," he said. "A guy asked me for golf (cards), I found a box of golf (cards). I have some Elvis Presley boxes up there and you can actually get signed Elvis stuff out of them."

Before he opened the store, Baliva hosted card-auctioning livestreams on the online marketplace Whatnot. In six months he gained more than 1,000 followers.

Feedback from followers and other streamers led to him fine-tuning his products, and over the months he amassed a sizable amount.

Baliva said he doesn't want to overdo his inventory, but he is looking to stock quite a lot of it. He buys from wholesalers, which he said could help customers avoid scalpers.