All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 16, 2023

Jackson shop devoted to plants

Cassi Bock Holcomb, 2002 Jackson High School graduate who studied at Mineral Area College and earned two certificates in horticulture, has turned a lifelong passion for plants into a business. On April 29, during Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Jackson in Bloom event, Holcomb opened Juneberry at 206 S. High St. in the city...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Juneberry opened in April in uptown Jackson. Cassi Bock Holcomb is proprietor.
Juneberry opened in April in uptown Jackson. Cassi Bock Holcomb is proprietor.Jeff Long

Cassi Bock Holcomb, 2002 Jackson High School graduate who studied at Mineral Area College and earned two certificates in horticulture, has turned a lifelong passion for plants into a business.

Cassi Bock Holcomb
Cassi Bock Holcomb
Cassi Bock Holcomb
Cassi Bock Holcomb

On April 29, during Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Jackson in Bloom event, Holcomb opened Juneberry at 206 S. High St. in the city.

"(Juneberry) is a quirky little shop with native plants and eclectic goods inside, plus a wealth of knowledge about how someone can use plants in their own space," she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Holcomb calls Juneberry a "collective" because it also showcases artwork, stoneware and honey.

Starting with a pop-up shop before Christmas, she is now operating the seasonal business through December from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. until noon most Saturdays.

Juneberry will have the same days and hours in April through June, and Holcomb said she is available for landscape development and consultation by appointment at (573) 579-7864.

The core of the business is native trees, shrubs, annuals and assorted perennials; in the last case, coneflowers and milkweeds.

"One of my last college projects was working up a business plan for a small garden shop where people would come and not just buy plants but sit at a table — kind of like the atmosphere you might find at a coffee shop. I love talking to people and telling them about plants," she said.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 6
Stocks and bitcoin jump after Trump's victory. Dow surges 1,...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy