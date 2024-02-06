Jackson shop devoted to plants

Holcomb calls Juneberry a "collective" because it also showcases artwork, stoneware and honey.

Starting with a pop-up shop before Christmas, she is now operating the seasonal business through December from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. until noon most Saturdays.

Juneberry will have the same days and hours in April through June, and Holcomb said she is available for landscape development and consultation by appointment at (573) 579-7864.

The core of the business is native trees, shrubs, annuals and assorted perennials; in the last case, coneflowers and milkweeds.

"One of my last college projects was working up a business plan for a small garden shop where people would come and not just buy plants but sit at a table — kind of like the atmosphere you might find at a coffee shop. I love talking to people and telling them about plants," she said.

