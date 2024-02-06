Jackson, Perryville chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Circle Fiber, 431 W. Main St.
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce announced its fourth annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Perry Park Center, 800 City Park Drive.
