Jackson, Perryville, Cape Girardeau chambers news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at United Land Title, 1330 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Juste Moi Yoga & Spa, 1 N. Main St., Perryville, Missouri.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Encore Dance Academy, 2530 William St., Cape Girardeau.
