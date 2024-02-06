Jackson, Perryville, Cape chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Southern Bank, 727 W. Main St.
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Coffee & Connections at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane, sponsored by Southeast Missouri Food Bank and The Mortgage Place.
Ribbon-cuttings will be held this week.
