BusinessNovember 7, 2022

Jackson, Perryville, Cape chamber news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Southern Bank, 727 W. Main St. n Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Coffee & Connections at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane, sponsored by Southeast Missouri Food Bank and The Mortgage Place...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Southern Bank, 727 W. Main St.

n

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Coffee & Connections at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane, sponsored by Southeast Missouri Food Bank and The Mortgage Place.

n

Ribbon-cuttings will be held this week.

  • 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Carvana, 700 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
  • Noon Monday, Nov. 7, at Beauty Room, 7 N. Main St. in Perryville, Missouri.
  • 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Blackbird by Peachy Keen, 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

