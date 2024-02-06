All sections
BusinessNovember 7, 2022

Jackson location for food bank readying for occupancy

Southeast Missouri Food Bank will have staff operating out of its new Jackson satellite office at 4536 E. Jackson Blvd. before the end of the year, officials announced last week. The building, formerly Sappington Pro Outdoor, was purchased by the Sikeston-based food bank via grant funding and reserve funds, according to Heather Collier, donor relations and communications manager...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Signage for the new Jackson location of Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been erected at the site of the former Sappington Pro Outdoor building at 4536 E. Jackson Blvd. Food bank officials expect staff to begin working out of the 18,500-square-foot space before the end of 2022.
Signage for the new Jackson location of Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been erected at the site of the former Sappington Pro Outdoor building at 4536 E. Jackson Blvd. Food bank officials expect staff to begin working out of the 18,500-square-foot space before the end of 2022.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank will have staff operating out of its new Jackson satellite office at 4536 E. Jackson Blvd. before the end of the year, officials announced last week.

The building, formerly Sappington Pro Outdoor, was purchased by the Sikeston-based food bank via grant funding and reserve funds, according to Heather Collier, donor relations and communications manager.

Scott City's Coast to Coast Signs erected signage at the Jackson site Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Workers are painting, installing fixtures and interior doors inside the 18,500-square-foot facility, Collier said.

Collier said as many as five full-time staff will be employed at Jackson, with one employee — responsible for community outreach and Medicaid assistance — transferring to the Cape Girardeau County location.

"We have a $300,000 capital campaign underway for renovations to Jackson and we are nearing $210,000 in contributions," informed Collier, who said retrofitting of the space includes updated plumbing and HVAC.

A grand opening for SEMO Food Bank-Jackson will be held in early 2023.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
