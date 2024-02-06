Jackson location for food bank readying for occupancy

Southeast Missouri Food Bank will have staff operating out of its new Jackson satellite office at 4536 E. Jackson Blvd. before the end of the year, officials announced last week.

The building, formerly Sappington Pro Outdoor, was purchased by the Sikeston-based food bank via grant funding and reserve funds, according to Heather Collier, donor relations and communications manager.

Scott City's Coast to Coast Signs erected signage at the Jackson site Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Workers are painting, installing fixtures and interior doors inside the 18,500-square-foot facility, Collier said.