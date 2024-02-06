Jackson is a 'gigabit city'

Big River Communications president Kevin Cantwell declared Jackson to be a “gigabit city” in remarks at last week’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen.

A gigabit city, according to www.zdnet.com, means ultra-high-speed broadband is available citywide at speeds of one gigabit per second or faster.

Gov. Mike Parson, in a January speech to state lawmakers in Jefferson City, said extending broadband across the state was vital to economic growth.

Drilling down, broadband speed describes the rapidity at which a consumer may access an internet connection.

A shorthand way to describe gigabit speed is provided by www.highspeedinternet.com: "Gigabit internet is so fast that you could have 20 people streaming in 4K at the same time and using only half of available bandwidth."

More technically, one gigabit per second is the equivalent of 1,000 megabits per second.

Lost in the technical jargon yet?

Circle Fiber, Big River Communications' product, has a website, www.circlefiber.com, that attempts to explain in real terms what an ultra-fast connection means.